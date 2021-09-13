MISSING: At-risk woman likely left on foot from a family’s residence

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An at-risk woman is missing after likely leaving on foot from a family's residence.

Rachael Luff went missing after reports of her leaving a family's residence in the 800 block of Dawn Break Loop sometime between 9 p.m. Saturday and just prior to when the family contacted the police.

According to the police report, Luff is considered at-risk because of her several medical diagnosis, including an intellectual or development delay. Also, Luff doesn't have her prescription medicine.

Luff is described as a white female, 5'6", weighs 140 pounds, she has curly light brown hair, and hazel eyes. Officers can't confirm what Luff is wearing but say they believe she is trying to conceal her identity by covering her face. Foul play is not suspected.

If you know anything about Luff's whereabouts, please contact police at 719-444-7000.