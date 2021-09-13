Colorado Springs Fire Department enacts Burn Restriction Order on Monday

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Fire Department and its Division of the Fire Marshal introduced the Burn Restriction Order to limit fire risks and protect public health. This new order went into effect at noon, Sept. 13.

The order prohibits any type of fire on undeveloped wildland areas. Outside fires are okay as long as it's contained in a portable or fixed fireplace. If a person wants to grill outside, they must use the proper equipment and keep a 15 feet radius to prevent anything from catching on fire.

According to the Burn Restriction Guidelines, a burning permit must meet certain requirements. “A permit shall be obtained from the fire code official in accordance with Section 105.6 prior to kindling a fire for recognized silvicultural or range or wildlife management practices, prevention or control of disease or pests, or a bonfire. Application for such approval shall only be presented by and permits issued to the owner of the land upon which the fire is to be kindled.”

The City of Colorado Springs will only allow burning under a certain permit and must receive permission from the Colorado Springs Police Department based on the following:

Select pyrotechnic or commercial activities WHEN PERMITTED by Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD)

Hot work activities such as welding, brazing, blasting, and torching in forested or grassy areas WHEN PERMITTED by CSFD

Outdoor smoking ONLY in designated areas and disposal of smoking materials is in a non-combustible container with a secured lid (SMOKING IS PROHIBITED IN ALL CITY OWNED PARKS AND OPEN SPACES)

Model rockets WHEN PERMITTED by CSFD

You can review the entire Burn Restriction Guidelines on the City of Colorado Springs website.