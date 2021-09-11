Firefighters climb the Manitou Incline in honor of the fallen on September 11th

News

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday morning, firefighters from crews across Colorado will gather at the base of the Manitou Incline. They will climb the Manitou Incline's 2,768 steps to remember the 343 firefighters who lost their lives on September 11th, 2001.

The firefighters dress in full gear as they hike to the top of the Incline, honoring the firefighters who made the grueling climb up flights of stairs to rescue others from the Twin Towers.

This is the 6th Annual Firefighter Incline Climb. Last year, organizer RJ Gerry with the Cheyenne Mountain Fire Department said, "We feel your pain. "We're carrying on the traditions, we're symbolically finishing this climb for them."