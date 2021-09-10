Colorado Springs veteran helps renovate Gold Star family home

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO)-- Army Ranger Kristoffer Domeij was killed in action on his 14th deployment in support of the Global War on Terror in 2011. His mom, Scoti Domeij, lives with her 90-year-old mom, Ranger Domeij's grandmother, in Colorado Springs.

The late ranger's grandmother is struggling right now. She got COVID earlier this year and has now been on oxygen for 100 days.

Michael Holcombe started a fundraiser to make her home more senior-friendly. He said, "She does not have the energy or endurance to perform maintenance activities around her house. Her home and yard are in severe need of repair."

A local contractor, who is also a veteran, has donated his time to create a two-week plan to fix the home. Now, they are raising money for the materials so all the work can get done at no cost to Ranger Domeij's grandmother.

The GoFundMe has raised nearly $3,000 so far.