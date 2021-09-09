Three sisters diagnosed with breast cancer share their story

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Three sisters, decades apart, were all diagnosed with breast cancer.

Despite a history of breast cancer between the three sisters, doctors say no genetic markers indicate this was anything more than pure coincidence.

One of the sisters, Karon McCormick, shares their story with KRDO above.

