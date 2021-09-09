Preliminary hearing reveals details in Gannon Stauch murder case

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Witnesses will take the stand and provide evidence for a preliminary hearing Thursday in the case against Letecia Stauch, the woman accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson Gannon Stauch.

Letecia has been held without bond in the El Paso County Jail since her arrest in March 2020, and the purpose of Thursday's hearing is for prosecutors to lay out the evidence against Letecia and convince a judge that there's enough to go to trial. A bond could also be granted for Letecia, who's facing a slew of charges in connection with Gannon's death.

Gannon was reported missing from his Lorson Ranch home on Jan. 27, 2020. The community joined police officers for multiple searches that extended through the weeks following his disappearance. Then in early March, police arrested Letecia for first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and other charges while she was in South Carolina. Gannon's body was found on March 20th, 2020, near Pace, Florida.

KRDO's Sydnee Stelle is in the courtroom and will provide new information; keep an eye on this article throughout the day for updates.

8:55 a.m. Stauch isn't physically in the courtroom for the hearing -- Judge Gregory Werner asked her counsel why she wasn't there since it's typical for a defendant to be present in the room for this type of hearing. Her attorney, Josh Tolini, said Stauch didn't want to be at the hearing in person. Stauch is attending the hearing through a WebEx call, and she said she has "confidence" in her defense counsel.