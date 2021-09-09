Colorado Springs Police investigating robbery at Dick’s Sporting Goods

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs Police are currently investigating a robbery at the Dick's Sporting Goods in Stetson Hills.

When officers arrived just after 7 P.M. on Monday, August 8th, they spoke with a victim at the store who reported that a suspect entered the business, showed their weapon, and grabbed the register tray. The burglar then fled the area.

The suspects were caught on surveillance video, but police aren't releasing it to protect the investigation.

The CSPD Robbery Unit was advised and anyone with information is asked to contact them at (719) 444-7988.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.