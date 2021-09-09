Chávez Huerta K-12 Preparatory Academy remembers 9/11 victims in moment of silence

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday marks twenty years since the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Thursday, a Pueblo charter school system honored those who lost their lives that day.

Students of César Chávez Academy, Ersilia Cruz Middle School, and Dolores Huerta Preparatory High School walked out to the football field in silence before assembling in a large circle.

On the walk, elementary students carried their classroom flags. On the field, they stood in the innermost part of the circle.

While all the students in attendance were born after the 9/11 attacks, teachers say this was a way to teach them about this moment in America's history.

Staff and faculty said this moment of remembrance was bittersweet but showed there is life after tragic events.