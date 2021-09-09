4 teens killed, 2 injured in crash on Colorado’s plains

AP Colorado

WILEY, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say four teenagers died and and two other people were hospitalized after an SUV the teens were riding in was hit by a semitrailer on Colorado’s rural southeastern plains. The Colorado State Patrol said a Ford Explorer carrying five teens turned in front of the truck on U.S. Highway 287 near the small town of Wiley on Wednesday night and was struck by it. The teens killed ranged in age from 14 to 16. A 16-year-old boy in the SUV and a man in the sleeping berth of the truck were both taken to the hospital. Drugs and alcohol aren’t suspected of causing the crash.