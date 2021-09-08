Sunny, hot, and hazy Wednesday afternoon
High pressure will build across the western United States through the end of the work week, bringing generally sunny skies and some very hot temperatures by Friday.
TODAY: Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper-80s and low-90s. The caveat here is the smoke and haze that will once again impact the region.
EXTENDED: Highs Thursday and Friday will climb into the mid and upper-90s with triple digit heat across the eastern plains. Record setting heat is possible Thursday afternoon.
