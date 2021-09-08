Report: Taliban has banned women’s sports in Afghanistan

AP National News

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia’s SBS TV has quoted a Taliban spokesperson as saying women’s sports will be banned by his group in Afghanistan. The network quoted Taliban cultural commission deputy head Ahmadullah Wasiq in reference to women’s cricket: “They might face a situation where their face and body will not be covered. Islam does not allow women to be seen like this.” He says “it is the media era, and there will be photos and videos, and then people watch it. Islam and the Islamic Emirate do not allow women to play cricket or play the kind of sports where they get exposed.”