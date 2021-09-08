Police find loaded gun in shoplifter’s fanny pack at Scheels store

News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police found loaded gun in shoplifter's fanny pack at the Scheels store Tuesday.

According to the police report, surveillance cameras captured 28-year-old Clarence Thompson and 36-year-old Jamie Romero concealing several items into a bag at the Scheels store off Interquest Parkway. The suspects were in the store for over two hours. Officers waited in the parking lot for the suspects to exit.

Prior to the suspects leaving, detectives and police learned Thompson was on parole for aggravated robbery and escape. He was identified as a Crip gang member. The suspects' vehicle was associated with a home invasion call for service back in December 2020.

Officers approached the suspects as they were entering their vehicle. As Thompson was being detained, he disobeyed the officers. A loaded firearm was found by Officer Burns in Thompson's fanny pack. Once the firearm was recovered, Thompson was taken to the ground.

Thompson was charged with possession of weapon by previous offender, theft, resisting arrest, and domestic violence. He was booked into El Paso County Jail.