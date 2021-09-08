Custer County Commissioners approve resolution to accuse President Joe Biden of treason

News

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- Custer County Commissioners have officially voted to accuse President Joe Biden of treason, in response to the military's withdrawal from Afghanistan.

At a board of county commissioners meeting Wednesday, the commissioners voted in favor of a resolution to accuse Biden of treason, as part of official county business.

The resolution centered around the President's handling of the southern U.S. border and the withdrawal of troops in Afghanistan, in which his actions were described as "inconsistent with his oath of office, and his decision to abandon Afghanistan to the Taliban in a chaotic, frantic and disorganized manner, and to arm the Taliban to where it is now, represents a formidable military force and presence in the Middle East.

While treason is an official federal crime, the Custer County Commissioners don't have the ability to formally charge the president in a federal court.

You can watch the meeting here: https://www.custercounty-co.gov/minutes



