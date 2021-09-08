Civic Center Park set to temporarily shut down after reports of public health risks

News

DENVER (KRDO) -- Civic Center Park is set to temporarily close next Wednesday, Sept. 15 after reports of significant public health risks at or around the property.

According to 9News, officials from Denver Public Health and Environment have been monitoring conditions around the park. Officials noted litter and food are being left out, attracting bugs and rodents.

City leaders says Civic Center Park along with surrounding areas have become a "hotspot" for violence, crime, drug sales, and substance abuse.

Denver Police Department reported 452 crimes in the Denver park area between Jan. 1 and Aug. 28 of this year.

In less than a year, reports of drug paraphernalia, improperly discarded needles, and historical stone structures were being vandalized and set on fire. Also, wastes from humans and pets are causing disease and impacting water quality from the park.

The city says it's working to connect people experiencing homelessness with services and housing.

Civic Center Park will reopen after Denver Parks and Recreation rehabilitates and revitalize park grounds.