CDOT holding career fairs for permanent and temporary positions
COLORADO (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation is holding career fairs throughout the state over the next five weeks.
CDOT is looking for permanent and temporary full-time and part-time highway maintenance workers.
Permanent positions include full benefits and promotional opportunities. Temporary seasonal positions generally last up to nine months. However, seasonable workers can apply for full-time maintenance positions based on experience gained while in a temporary position.
Also, certain positions and locations offer a housing stipend.
The positions available for hire are:
- Commercial Driver's License (CDL) Highway Maintenance Employee and Temporary Winter Employee
- This requires a CDLA A or B and two years of experience in labor and/or equipment operation
- Temporary Highway Maintenance Trainees (CDOT assists with CDL attainment once hired)
- Must be at least 18 and requires a valid regular driver's license
- Some experience in labor and/or equipment operation preferred, not required
- Temporary/Permanent Equipment Mechanics (CDL preferred, not required)
Colorado residency is not required for permanent or temporary employees at the time of application.
Each career fair is being held at a CDOT office and/or maintenance facility. Masks are required to participate.
Positions are available not only in the towns and cities listed below:
- SOUTHWEST COLORADO
Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
20581 U.S. 160, Durango, CO 81301
- NORTHEAST COLORADO
Thursday, Sept. 16, 8 a.m. to noon.
10601 W. 10th St., Greeley, CO 80634
- WEST-CENTRAL COLORADO
Wednesday, Sept. 22, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
1198 S. Adams Ave., Silverthorne, CO 80498
Thursday, Oct. 7, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
14764 U.S. 40, Empire, CO 80438
- WESTERN COLORADO
Thursday, Sept. 23, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
10519 U.S. 6, Gypsum, CO 81637
Tuesday, Sept. 28, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
202 Centennial St. Glenwood Springs, CO 81601
Thursday, Sept. 30, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
2328 G Road, Grand Junction, CO 81505
- NORTHWEST COLORADO
Saturday, Sept. 25, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
583 Topaz Ave., Granby, CO 80446
- DENVER AREA
Saturday, October 2, 8 a.m. to noon.
18500 E Colfax Ave, Aurora, CO 80011
Candidates who can't attend a fair are encouraged to view the job postings and apply online.
Comments