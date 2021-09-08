CDOT holding career fairs for permanent and temporary positions

News

COLORADO (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation is holding career fairs throughout the state over the next five weeks.

CDOT is looking for permanent and temporary full-time and part-time highway maintenance workers.

Permanent positions include full benefits and promotional opportunities. Temporary seasonal positions generally last up to nine months. However, seasonable workers can apply for full-time maintenance positions based on experience gained while in a temporary position.

Also, certain positions and locations offer a housing stipend.

The positions available for hire are:

Commercial Driver's License (CDL) Highway Maintenance Employee and Temporary Winter Employee This requires a CDLA A or B and two years of experience in labor and/or equipment operation

Temporary Highway Maintenance Trainees (CDOT assists with CDL attainment once hired) Must be at least 18 and requires a valid regular driver's license Some experience in labor and/or equipment operation preferred, not required

Temporary/Permanent Equipment Mechanics (CDL preferred, not required)

Colorado residency is not required for permanent or temporary employees at the time of application.

Each career fair is being held at a CDOT office and/or maintenance facility. Masks are required to participate.

Positions are available not only in the towns and cities listed below:

SOUTHWEST COLORADO

Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

20581 U.S. 160, Durango, CO 81301

NORTHEAST COLORADO

Thursday, Sept. 16, 8 a.m. to noon.

10601 W. 10th St., Greeley, CO 80634

WEST-CENTRAL COLORADO

Wednesday, Sept. 22, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

1198 S. Adams Ave., Silverthorne, CO 80498

Thursday, Oct. 7, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

14764 U.S. 40, Empire, CO 80438

WESTERN COLORADO

Thursday, Sept. 23, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

10519 U.S. 6, Gypsum, CO 81637

Tuesday, Sept. 28, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

202 Centennial St. Glenwood Springs, CO 81601

Thursday, Sept. 30, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

2328 G Road, Grand Junction, CO 81505

NORTHWEST COLORADO

Saturday, Sept. 25, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

583 Topaz Ave., Granby, CO 80446

DENVER AREA

Saturday, October 2, 8 a.m. to noon.

18500 E Colfax Ave, Aurora, CO 80011

Candidates who can't attend a fair are encouraged to view the job postings and apply online.