Seahawks continue shuffle, place trio on injured reserve

AP National Sports

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have placed tight end Colby Parkinson, cornerback Tre Brown and cornerback Nigel Warrior on injured reserve. Seattle filled the open roster spots by promoting wide receiver Penny Hart and John Reid from the practice squad and signing free agent cornerback Blessuan Austin. Parkinson and Brown had been ruled out for the opener, but the move to place them on injured reserve means they’ll miss at least the first three games. Parkinson has been sidelined by a foot injury, while Brown has been out due to a knee sprain.