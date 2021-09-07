Denver closes park near Capitol for safety, health concerns

AP Colorado

DENVER (AP) — Denver officials say the city will close Civic Center Park because of safety and public health concerns. City officials say the city’s historic landmark and surrounding areas have become a hotspot for violence, crime, drug sales and substance misuse. Officials also cited concerns about rodents, disease spread, impacts on water quality, discarded needles and other drug paraphernalia. The park will be closed to the public starting Wednesday. The park faces the state’s Capitol building and Lincoln Park, which was fenced off last summer after the city cleared a large camp of homeless people who were living there.