Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to fire at Super 8 Hotel

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A fire forced dozens of people to evacuate a hotel early Tuesday morning.

Around 2 a.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department received reports of a fire at the Super 8 off of Garden of the Gods Rd.

According to CSFD, the fire was accidentally caused by an electrical overload on the fourth floor.

The call came in as a two-alarm fire because of the number of people inside the building.

CSFD told KRDO fires like this one can be tricky because of the number of rooms they need to sweep and the number of people who need to be evacuated.

"We split our resources we get our groups that are set up to help with that evacuation, typically what we’ll do is take one of the stairwells and try to push people out one stairwell and try to take our fire crews to try and go up another stairwell to try and put the fire out," said Capt. Mike Smaldino.

Less than 20 minutes after arriving, crews had managed to get the fire under control. No injuries were reported.