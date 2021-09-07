Air Force will play Navy on 9/11
The Air Force football team will play Navy on 9/11. The schools agreed to move their game from October to September 11th, in honor of the September 11th terrorist attacks.
Rob is the Sports Director at KRDO-TV. He started working at KRDO in 1999. He has covered the NFL since 1998. Learn more about Rob here.
