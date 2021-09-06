Detectives investigate fatal stabbing at Colorado Springs Flea Market
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department's Violent Crime Section are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened at a flea market.
On Sunday, September 5, police received reports of a stabbing that happened at the Colorado Springs Flea Market at 5225 E. Platte Ave.
According to police, a man had been stabbed. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
CSPD's Violent Crime Section took over the investigation.
At this time, no arrests have been made. While detectives are treating this as a homicide, the Coroner's Office will determine an official cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000 or Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867.
This is all the information we get on a fatal stabbing? Something is very wrong with reporting here and something is also very wrong with lack of statements from the police concerning all the crimes here in Colofornia Springs. Time to set aside PC and give us the truth.