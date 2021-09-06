Detectives investigate fatal stabbing at Colorado Springs Flea Market

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department's Violent Crime Section are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened at a flea market.

On Sunday, September 5, police received reports of a stabbing that happened at the Colorado Springs Flea Market at 5225 E. Platte Ave.

According to police, a man had been stabbed. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

CSPD's Violent Crime Section took over the investigation.

At this time, no arrests have been made. While detectives are treating this as a homicide, the Coroner's Office will determine an official cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000 or Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867.