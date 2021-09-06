Colorado State Fair attendance already exceeded expectations

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a limited experience last year, officials say the Colorado State Fair saw pre-pandemic crowds in 2021.

Without counting Monday's attendance, the total amount of visitors to the Colorado State Fair is around 427,000. That's only down slightly from 2019.

The fair's general manager says this year's event exceeded budget expectations.

"The Fair has actually been on good financial footing for about the last five or six years, and this year is only going to improve our financial position," said Scott Stroller, the fair's general manager "We are in a really good spot to continue to improve on our successes."

The 2021 Colorado State Fair ends Monday at 11 p.m.