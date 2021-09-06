Colorado Springs Police: suspect in custody after shelter-in-place

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A suspect is in custody after a shelter-in-place order was issued for a southeast Colorado Springs neighborhood Sunday.

Around 7:40 p.m., police issued an alert to residents near South Academy and Astrozon while they searched individuals involved in gunfire.

Initially, police said they were searching for two suspects. Now, officers say only one person was responsible.

The Colorado Springs Police Department told KRDO they found the suspect responsible for the firearm they recovered.

At this time, officers are investigating what led up to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000 or Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867.