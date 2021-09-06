Cheyenne Mountain Zoo raises monarch butterflies through teen outreach program

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is doing their part to boost pollinator populations by raising monarch butterflies with the help of local teens.

According to Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's Twitter, teens spent the summer watching the metamorphic journey of 20 monarch butterflies, before they were released into the wild in August.

Out of 20 cocoons or "pupae," only one didn't make it through metamorphosis.

Learn more about Cheyenne Mountain's Teen Programs here.