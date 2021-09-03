Strong to severe thunderstorms possible tonight
Today: Isolated showers currently east of the I-25 corridor will fizzle out through the mid morning hours. Partly cloudy skies turning mostly cloudy during the early afternoon across central/southern Colorado with high temperatures to 78 degrees in Colorado Springs and 86 in Pueblo. After 2pm, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop across the Palmer Divide and push east/southeast. Expect a few of these storms to turn severe, producing 1" diameter hail and 60mph outflow wind gusts. I expect the strongest storms to stay east of the I-25 corridor, but it's still a day to stay weather aware. Gradually clearing after 10pm with lows to 56 degrees in Colorado Springs and 60 in Pueblo.
Labor Day Weekend: Partly cloudy skies Saturday morning with isolated rain showers/thunderstorms during the afternoon. High temperatures in the low 80s in Colorado Springs. Clearing up Sunday/Monday with plentiful sunshine and warmer temperatures, in the mid to high 80s. Overall a beautiful weekend ahead!
