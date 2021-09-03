Denver International Airport upgrades lost and found system

News

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Denver International Airport upgraded the airport's lost and found system to make it easier to find missing items.

The new Lost and Found Software system, provided by Hallmark Aviation Services, allows airport workers to take a picture of a found item with any text on it. From there, the software will recognize, identify, and categorize the item.

Passengers can identify their lost items by submitting a claim with a description of their item and the date it went missing. The new system takes the case and searches for a match.

According to the airport, DEN's Lost and Found team processes more than 2,600 lost items a month, which is down from nearly 4,800 a month in 2019.

However, DIA expects the number of missing items will likely increase as more and more people begin to travel again.

DIA says filing a lost item claim is always free. To file a claim, click here.