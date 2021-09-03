Commonwheel Art Festival in Manitou Springs celebrates 47 years

News

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Jeff Kuhns made the trip to Manitou Springs from New Mexico for a chance to showcase his pottery at the Commonwheel Art Festival for the first time. He's one of more than 70 artists who will be at the festival, which is celebrating its 47th year.

"It’s good for the community, and it’s good for people to buy things you can’t get anywhere else, and it’s handmade," Kuhns said.

The festival is attracting artists from across Colorado and the rest of the country.

"Arts for your heart -- artists have put their heart into their art. It’s good to be able to talk to the artists and figure out their process and why they’ve done it," said Julia Wright.

Wright is the organizer of the festival, and she's been here since the beginning, watching it grow for 47 years.

"When I walk around I see them grow and I also see the new ones, thank goodness we have new artists brave enough to come to art festivals," Wright said. "It makes my heart sing to see the people that are long-term and then brand new, and to see people walking around with art smiling."

The art festival is set to start at 10 a.m. Saturday and will run until 5 p.m. each day through Monday at Memorial Park in Manitou Springs.