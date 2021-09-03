Boulder Colorado reinstates indoor masks despite vaccination

AP Colorado

DENVER (AP) — Boulder County’s health department says it will require masks for ages 2 and up for all public indoor settings regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status starting Friday evening. Boulder rescinded an original mask order in May following the state’s decision to drop its mandate requiring masks in most public settings. Boulder County Public Health says the county is experiencing high transmission rates with 100 or more new cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that everyone wear masks in indoor settings, including people who are vaccinated, because of the highly-contagious delta variant of the virus.