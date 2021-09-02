Skip to Content
News
By
Published 11:07 PM

CSU Pueblo vs Texas A&M Commerce

The CSU Pueblo football team played their first home game in nearly two years on Thursday night. In fact, it had been 650 days to be exact. The Wolfpack would drop their season opener 12-6.

CSU Pueblo / Local / Local News / Must See Videos / Pueblo / Sports / Sports Video / Video

Rob Namnoum

Rob is the Sports Director at KRDO-TV. He started working at KRDO in 1999. He has covered the NFL since 1998. Learn more about Rob here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content