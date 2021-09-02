Accident blocking westbound Austin Bluffs by UCCS

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Severe traffic delays along westbound Austin Bluffs Parkway at N. Union Boulevard by the University of Colorado Colorado Springs campus due to a crash.

The Colorado Springs Police Department reported the crash around 1:38 p.m. Police ask drivers to avoid the area.

UCCS sent an alert out to students warning of a potential 90-minute delay.

UCCSAlert: Traffic Accident West Bound Austin bluffs at UCCS. Heavy traffic and lane closures. Expect up to a 90 minute delay driving to campus. — UCCS Emergency Mgmt (@UCCS_Prepared) September 2, 2021

