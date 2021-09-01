Colorado Springs Police investigate shooting along Galley Road

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 4500 block of Galley Rd. Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting was initially reported at 3:24 p.m. Officers say two people were injured, they were both taken to a hospital.

Police are unsure of the extent of their injuries.

As of 4 p.m., there is an active scene, and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, KRDO will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)-444-7000.