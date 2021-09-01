Boys & Girls Clubs of Pueblo County awarded $2.25 million by Colorado Department of Education.

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Boys and Girls Club of Pueblo County received a major donation through the Colorado Department of Education.

The non-profit received $2.25 million in grant funds that will go directly towards helping new facilities and locations throughout Pueblo. Those funds will be distributed over five years.

On August 23, the Boys and Girls Club opened centers at Central High School, Minnequa Elementary School, and Cesar Chavez Academy.

Before the donation, the Club had two 21st CCLC sites at Irving Elementary and Risley International Academy of Innovation.

Wednesday, officials announced the expansion, saying the programs are much more than rec-centers.

"We have a huge workforce development program so we'll help them in preparing for jobs both in straight to the workforce through the trades and also going to the university and community colleges," said Angela Giron, BGCPC President/CEO.

With the new facilities, the Boys and Girls Club will be able to serve roughly 500 children across seven locations.

