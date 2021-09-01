719 Food Truck Fest raising money for Police Foundation of Colorado Springs

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The 719 Food Truck Fest launched one year ago with weekly gatherings in the parking lot of the Colorado Springs Baptist Church.

"Kind of the middle of COVID we needed a place to go. We need a place to bring the community back together and we started this on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and it’s been a huge success," said Holly Hand, one of the organizers.

On Wednesday, they used that sense of community to raise money for the Police Foundation of Colorado Springs.

"We hope they really show up today. All our food trucks are ready to give their ten percent sales to the Police Foundation and let our police force know we do back them and support them in these times," said Hand.

The Police Foundation is a non-profit that has been raising money for the Colorado Springs Police Department for 12 years now. They help bridge a gap, anything officers need that isn't covered in the city budget they raise money for.

"What we do is provide medical trauma kits, equipment, life-saving equipment for them obviously and training for them as well," said Nicole Magic, the executive director of Police Foundation of Colorado Springs.

Magic says the community support is huge.

"It’s no secret that police have had a tough time over the last 18 months, and so to be out in the community and the community supporting us and the police department, there’s nothing more you could ask for," said Magic.

The event starts at 11 a.m. and goes until 6:30 p.m.