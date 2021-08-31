The CSU Pueblo football team hasn’t played at Thunderbowl in 650 days
The CSU Pueblo football team will open up the season on Thursday night against Texas A&M Commerce. The Wolfpack haven't played at the CSU Pueblo Thunderbowl in 650 days.
