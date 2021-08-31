Sprinkler activated at FirstBank on Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs Fire crews respond

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to an automatic alarm at 2 N. Cascade Ave.

At the scene, crews found a fire sprinkler had been activated.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene at 2 N Cascade Ave. Crews were dispatched to an automatic alarm sounding and found a fire sprinkler that had activated. Unknown why. FF’s are investigating. Crews still responding into the area. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) September 1, 2021

CSFD says they're investigating what caused the sprinkler to go off. This is a developing story.