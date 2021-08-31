Classes canceled again for Pueblo District 70 school due to air conditioning issues

News

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the third day, Pueblo County School District 70 was forced to close Desert Sage Elementary due to an air conditioning issue.

On Monday, Desert Sage and Prairie Winds elementary schools dismissed students early due to HVAC and air conditioning issues. Both schools were closed Tuesday.

Now, the district says there will be no in-person or remote learning at Desert Sage on Wednesday, September 1.

According to the district, crews will continue making repairs on the systems. Officials hope to have everything up and running by the end of day Wednesday.

Both schools are in Pueblo West and are on opposite sides of Highway 50.