COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The cost of rent continues to rise in Colorado Springs. According to a report by Apartment List, rent in the Pikes Peak area increased 2% month-over-month.

As of August, Colorado Springs ranks #52 among the nation's largest cities.

However, data shows rent is increasing throughout the nation's 100 largest cities. Comparatively, month-to-month rent nationally increased by 2.1%.

Year-over-year rent growth in Colorado Springs currently stands at 17.4%, compared to a 3.3% increase at this time last year. The median rent in the city stands at $1,153 for a 1-bedroom apartment and $1,463 for a two-bedroom.

