District 49 suspends in person learning at 2 high schools due to COVID-19 outbreak investigations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Falcon School District 49 has suspended in-person learning for two schools following one COVID-19 outbreak and one suspected outbreak.

Monday, D49 suspended in-person learning for Patriot High School in Peyton due to "multiple infectious diseases present in the community, and a shortage of available guest teachers."

Since the closure, the El Paso County Department of Public Health told 13 Investigates the school was being investigated for a suspected COVID-19 outbreak.

Parents received an email alerting them of the move to online learning. Additionally, parents and guardians are encouraged to monitor their students for symptoms.

Tuesday, district officials told 13 Investigates the county health department declared an outbreak due to a cluster of presumed COVID-19 cases. It's unclear how many cases are being monitored.

On Tuesday, the district temporarily suspended in-person learning at Vista Ridge High School after EPCPH declared a COVID-19 outbreak. D49 say this time off will stop the spread of the virus and give them time for additional cleaning in the building. The district hopes to return to in-person learning at the Vista Ridge High by Labor Day.

13 Investigates obtained an email sent to Patriot High School staff and parents indicating there are five confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last week. County health officials said they would not confirm that number.

EPCPH provided 13 Investigates with the following statement:

We are in routine and close coordination with all El Paso County Schools including District 49. We routinely communicate and collaborate on prevention and disease mitigation strategies and have a shared goal of supporting in person education. El Paso County Public Health

This is a developing story.