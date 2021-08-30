D49 suspends classes at Patriot High School due to ‘multiple infectious diseases’

News

FALCON, Colo. (KRDO) -- After receiving criticism for their controversial COVID-19 policies, Falcon School District 49 has suspended in-person classes at Patriot High School in Peyton.

Sunday evening, parents and students at the high school received an email saying classes were canceled due to 'multiple illnesses.'

In a statement to 13 Investigates, a district spokesperson says 'Patriot High School suspended classes Monday, Aug. 30 as a temporary transition to E-learning.'

"With multiple infectious diseases present in the community, and a shortage of available guest teachers, we are managing clusters of cases using targeted mitigation strategies, including E-Learning when necessary," said D49 in a statement.

The school district says Patriot High School's campus will remain open, and certain in-person programs will continue. If students wish to take their E-learning courses on campus, the district says they are welcome to do so.

D49 says they will update students and parents about schedules and plans to reintroduce full in person, however, the district did not provide KRDO a timetable for when they plan to return to in-person learning at the high school.

13 Investigates asked how many positive COVID-19 cases have occurred at Patriot High School since the school year began. D49 says Patriot High School has had 3 total confirmed COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the school year - two staff members and a single student. All three were asked to quarantine or isolate by the El Paso County Department of Public Health. However, the district says they do not direct students or staff to quarantine.

El Paso County Public Health tells 13 Investigates D49 never informed health officials of their decision to suspend classes at the school.