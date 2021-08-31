Skip to Content
News
By
today at 3:54 PM
Published 8:36 PM

Crews battle Black Mountain Fire in Grand County

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- On August 29, a wildfire broke out in the Routt National Forest, approximately 8 miles northeast of Kremmling in Grand County.

Since then, crews have been battling the Black Mountain Fire, which grew to 393 acres Tuesday. For now, crews say no people are immediately affected by the fire.

Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland

Sunday, the Grand County Sheriff issued a pre-evacuation map. Residents in the designated areas are told to collect personal belongings and be prepared to leave at any time.

Officials say as of Tuesday evening, the fire was holding within lines of retardant. Crews are using heavy equipment, including a multi-mission aircraft, to battle the flames.

A forest area closure is in effect and there are also Bureau of Land Management closures.

To stay up to date, click here and here.

State & Regional News / Video / VOSOTs / Wildfires
Author Profile Photo

Shelby Filangi

Shelby is a digital content producer for KRDO.com. You can learn more about Shelby here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content