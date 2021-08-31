Crews battle Black Mountain Fire in Grand County

News

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- On August 29, a wildfire broke out in the Routt National Forest, approximately 8 miles northeast of Kremmling in Grand County.

Since then, crews have been battling the Black Mountain Fire, which grew to 393 acres Tuesday. For now, crews say no people are immediately affected by the fire.



Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland

Sunday, the Grand County Sheriff issued a pre-evacuation map. Residents in the designated areas are told to collect personal belongings and be prepared to leave at any time.

UPDATE- Due to current fire behavior & weather conditions of #BlackMountainFire, the following areas are under pre-evacuation: K11 and HHS21 A (west side) If you are in the area, start collecting your personal belongings & readying your property. Be prepared to leave at any time. pic.twitter.com/hDfAPMhzGr — Grand County Sheriff (@GrandCoSheriff) August 30, 2021

Officials say as of Tuesday evening, the fire was holding within lines of retardant. Crews are using heavy equipment, including a multi-mission aircraft, to battle the flames.

A forest area closure is in effect and there are also Bureau of Land Management closures.

