Colorado Springs woman dies in single-vehicle crash near Rush

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs woman died following a single-vehicle crash near Rush.

Monday at 6:19 p.m., Colorado State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash on Holtwood Rd. south of Big Springs Rd. The reporting party said they came across the crash after it happened, and the driver was unresponsive.

The on-scene investigation determined the vehicle was driving northbound on Holtwood Rd. 0.3 miles south of Big Springs Rd. The driver lost control of the vehicle after driving through a small dip in the road and began to steer the vehicle left and right.

At that point, the driver steered too hard to the left, causing the vehicle to rotate counter-clockwise and travel off the left side of the road. The vehicle went through a borrow ditch, became airborne then collided with a wire fence.

The vehicle then traveled into an open field on the west side of Holtwood Rd. and rolled three times, coming to rest on its wheels.

Troopers shut down Holtwood Rd. for more than three hours while investigating the scene. The driver, a 71-year-old woman from Colorado Springs, died at the scene.