Pueblo Police join FBI in crime prevention operation around Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Members of the Pueblo Police Department and agents from the FBI Denver Division conducted an operation to prevent crime near the Colorado State Fairgrounds, resulting in several arrests.

Over the weekend of August 28-29, law enforcement conducted traffic stops and field contacts in that area. The operation resulted in:

Four individuals were arrested on firearm-related charges: Two men and one juvenile male. Police say the three are known gang members, one was out on bond at the time of his arrest. One woman, a convicted felon who had two additional warrants for her arrest, was also in possession of Methamphetamine.

One man taken into custody after Methamphetamine was discovered in his posession during a traffic stop

Four handguns were recovered

More than 28 grams of Methamphetamine was seized

One stolen vehicle was recovered

The Pueblo Police Department says this operation will continue through the duration of the Colorado State Fair to ensure a safe environment for visitors.