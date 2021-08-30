Italian firefighters: No victims in 20-story building blaze

AP National News

MILAN (AP) — Italian firefighters have worked through the night to extinguish a blaze that destroyed a 20-story apartment building in Milan. They say there is no indication that any one is missing in the blaze. The fire was reported Sunday by a resident on the 15th floor, who sounded the alarm as he descended the building telling other residents to evacuate. The building’s residents include Italian rapper Mahmood, who was the 2019 winner of the San Remo music festival. The cause was under investigation but officials said the rapid spread was due to thermal panels covering the building.