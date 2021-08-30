Gas prices unchanged in Colorado Springs area

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Ahead of Labor Day Weekend, data shows Colorado Springs gas prices remain unchanged.

According to GasBuddy, prices remained the same within the past week, averaging $3.61 per gallon. That's nearly 10 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.27 higher than in 2020.

However, gas prices in Colorado Springs are still higher than the national average. The price per gallon fell 2.2 cents within the last week, averaging $3.12 per gallon.

The head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy predicts Hurricane Ida to bring an increase in gas prices.

"I expect the national average to rise in the neighborhood of 5-15 cents per gallon in the next couple of weeks- far smaller than the impact from Hurricanes Katrina and Harvey, but with damage assessments still to come, it’s possible we see slight deviation from that," said Patrick De Haan.

Although, De Haan does not expect this to be a long-term disruption to fuel supply.

