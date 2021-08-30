Colorado Springs Fire Department breaks ground on Fire Station 23

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department broke ground on Fire Station 23.

Colorado Springs Mayor Suthers, Chief of Staff Jeff Greene, and CSFD Command Staff participated in the groundbreaking ceremony.

Fire Station 23 is set to be both a fire station and a radio shop for the Colorado Springs area. The project will cost roughly $5 million and is estimated to be completed in July 2022.

CSFD Fire Station 23

Currently, engine 23 is housed at the Fire Department Headquarters. The firefighters assigned to Station 23 are also living there in repurposed training rooms and offices.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department says Station 23 will benefit both the city and firefighters.