Police arrest man in connection to May 2020 shooting of Colorado Springs woman

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After more than a year, police arrested a suspect involved in the shooting and death of a Colorado Springs woman.

On May 29, 2020, 36-year-old Samantha Morgan was shot and killed. According to an arrest affidavit, the shooting was a "drug deal gone bad."

On June 1, 2021, the Colorado Springs Police Department identified the suspected shooter as 25-year-old Billy Joe Torrez.

Thursday, investigators with the CSPD Tactical Enforcement Unit, Canine Unit, Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force, and the Armed Violent Offender Unit found and arrested Torrez in the 3400 block of Rebecca Lane.

Torrez was taken and booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center. He faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Morgan.

This is a developing story.