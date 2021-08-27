Crew with Colorado Hoist Rescue Team receives award for daring Crestone Needle save

News

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KRDO) -- A crew from the Colorado Hoist Rescue Team received an award for a high-altitude rescue in 2020.

On September 19, 2020, COARNG Soldiers assisted the Alpine Rescue Team with rescuing an injured higher from Crestone Needle, a Colorado summit more than 13,000 feet elevation.

The team reached the stranded hiker by helicopter. From there, a crewmember descended onto a narrow ledge to pull the victim to safety.

Friday, those first responders were recognized for their rescue with the DUSTOFF Association's Rescue of the Year award.

The crew winning the award included COARNG pilots U.S. Army Maj. Christopher Moskoff, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Greg White, Crew Chiefs U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Steven Leflar and Sgt. Jesse Bavendar, as well as Rescue Technicians Michael Griffin and Dale Atkins from the Alpine Rescue Team.

According to the Colorado National Guard, this is the first time civilian rescue personnel received the award.

“The Colorado Hoist Rescue Team combines military hoist rescue capabilities developed for the war fight with civilian ground rescue expertise, and this saves lives,” Joint Task Force Centennial Commander U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Scott Sherman said. “The Colorado National Guard is proud to be part of this innovative and adaptive partnership with first responders in our state.”

Since the award was established in 1995, Rescue-of-the-Year awards have traditionally been for combat missions. However, some peacetime missions, like the Crestone Needle rescue, qualify to receive the award.

In addition to winning the award, the team wants people to know their limits, and avoid putting themselves in dangerous situations. Saying, "the arrival of a helicopter in search and rescue setting should never be considered an expectation. It is an exception."

Watch the full rescue below:

Crestone Needle 19 Sept 2020 from Dale Atkins on Vimeo.