Authorities looking for 1-year-old girl last seen in Colorado Springs, father has history of violence

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Authorities are looking for a 1-year-old child last seen in the Colorado Springs area.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is looking for Ezaria Glover, 21-months-old. She is described as having brown eyes, brown hair, African American, 21 lbs., and 2 feet tall.

CBI believes she is with Earther Lee Glover.

They were last seen around 3:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Whimsical Drive. Glover is believed to be armed and dangerous with a history of domestic violence.