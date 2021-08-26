The Harrison football team is protective of one another

News

After having their season pushed back to the spring, due to Covid-19, the Panthers are thrilled to have things back to normal, It was a lot to go through in all honesty. With Covid, our team quarantined by ourselves, actually. It was hard staying by ourselves making sure that we don’t have to worry about that, says Kahar Briggs. “It was something, says Antonio Veldez. Half the time we didn’t even know if the next game would go through because of Covid. It was a really crazy year with a lot of ups and downs. The shorter season threw everything off. It was a really weird year.”

Harrison has lost three games in the last three years but after losing to Gateway in the spring state semi-final, the Panthers are jacked to get back to action, "I’ve got that anger in me from losing to Gateway. It doesn’t feel that good, but I feel like we’re going to do way better this year, says Jesse Weber. "I’m pumped! I’m ready to get back out there and get that redemption part of the story, says Veldez. “It definitely is fuel. I want it all. I’m ready for it, says Briggs, Any team that they put in front of us, I’m ready to play. We’re all ready to play.”