Accidents on I25 South, southern Colorado Springs causing backups

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- A slew of accidents this morning in Colorado Springs are causing heavy backups this morning. The Colorado Department of Transportation providing no estimated time of clean-up for any of the following accidents:

Between Exit 132, CO. 16: Mesa Ridge Parkway and US 85 (Fountain) -- the left lane is blocked at mile point 135 near Colorado Springs. Watch for emergency crews.

I-25 Southbound: Exit 119 Rancho Colorado Boulevard and Exit 116 County Line Road. Right land blocked due to crash. Expect delays, watch for emergency crews.