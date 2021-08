News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a working fire.

At 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, Engine 8 arrived at 12 Murray Heights Drive. Crews reported smoke showing from the roof.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 12 Murray Heights Dr. Engine 8 on scene reporting smoke showing from the roof — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 25, 2021

This is a developing story.